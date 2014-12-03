FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comedian Bill Cosby accused in lawsuit of molesting girl in 1974
December 3, 2014

Comedian Bill Cosby accused in lawsuit of molesting girl in 1974

LOS ANGELES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Comedian Bill Cosby was sued in Los Angeles on Tuesday by a woman alleging the entertainer sexually abused her in 1974 at the Playboy Mansion when she was aged 15.

The five-page complaint alleges that Cosby molested plaintiff Judy Huth by putting his hand down her pants, and then “taking her hand in his hand and performing a sex act on himself without her consent.”

The suit came a day after Cosby resigned from the board of trustees of Temple University, his alma mater, amid a wave of sexual assault accusations lodged against the comedian and television star by more than a dozen women in recent weeks. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Peter Cooney)

