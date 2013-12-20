FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Katie Couric's talk show to end after two seasons
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Katie Couric's talk show to end after two seasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Journalist Katie Couric’s syndicated daytime talk show will end its run next year after two seasons, Couric and Walt Disney Co’s ABC announced on Thursday.

The network and Couric said they “mutually agreed” there will not be a third season of the show, which is called “Katie.” Production will continue through June, they said.

Couric, who has hosted high-profile programs on all three major U.S. television networks, is joining Internet company Yahoo Inc next year as a global anchor who will head a team of correspondents and help shape news coverage.

Previously, Couric was the popular co-anchor of NBC’s morning program, “Today.” She left Comcast-owned NBC for CBS News in 2006 to become the first female to host the nightly news on her own.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.