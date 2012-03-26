UPDATE 1-Custody for woman accused of Cowell home break-in

(Releads with court appearance)

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - A woman charged with breaking into the west London home of television entrepreneur Simon Cowell and wielding a broken brick was remanded in custody on Monday and will return to court on June 12.

Leanne Zaloumis, 29, appeared in the dock at West London Magistrates’ Court where she was charged with trespassing on the music mogul’s property on Saturday night before smashing his bathroom window and hiding in his walk-in wardrobe.

According to the Press Association, the charge against Zaloumis was that she intended to “inflict grievous bodily harm upon a person therein and at the time of committing the said burglary had with you a weapon of offence, namely a broken house brick”.

Police drew their weapons as they arrested her at the property after being called by staff, prosecutor Paul Mitchell said. After she was arrested in the wardrobe, officers found blood marks in the bathroom.

Max Clifford, Cowell’s spokesman, said the 52-year-old “X Factor” judge heard a loud bang and rushed to the bathroom where he found a woman standing holding a brick.

“It was very frightening for Simon who told me it was like something from a horror movie,” Clifford told the Sun tabloid.

Cowell’s “on-site security team” turned up and detained the woman until police showed up, according to the newspaper.

Police said nothing had been taken and unnamed sources told the Sun it was thought the woman was an over-zealous fan. Security at Cowell's home, worth an estimated 9 million pounds ($14 million), is now being stepped up, the Sun said.