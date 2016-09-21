"L.A. Confidential" director Curtis Hanson found dead at California home - police

LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Movie director Curtis Hanson, who won an Oscar for "L.A Confidential", was found dead in his California home on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said. He was 71.

Paramedics found Hanson at his Hollywood Hills home at about 5 p.m. local time (0000 GMT). Hanson, who was pronounced dead at the scene, died of natural causes, a police spokeswoman said. He had been retired in recent years due to Alzheimer's, according to Variety.com.

Hanson, along with Brian Helgeland, won an Oscar in 1997 for best writing for their adapted screenplay of "L.A Confidential," a novel by James Ellroy. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Paul Tait)