CORRECTED-Hey, hey it's a Monkee house: Davy Jones home for sale

By David DeKok

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept 16 (Reuters) - A remote Pennsylvania country house and horse farm that the late Monkees lead singer and teen heartthrob Davy Jones called home for nearly 30 years is on the market.

The six-bedroom, 3,388-square-foot house, which sits on 15.5 acres (6 hectares), is in Beavertown, a community of 945 people in central Pennsylvania about 53 miles (85 km) north of Harrisburg. Jones went there in 1985 to work with a book collaborator and fell in love with the surrounding horse country.

The British-born Jones died in March 2012 while attending to racehorses he kept near his winter home in Florida.

Real estate agent Melissa Laniewski said on Tuesday the list price for the home known as “Spruce Lawn” is $389,000. An old church in Beavertown that Jones bought, intending to convert it into a pop culture museum and performance space, is priced at $60,000.

While the exterior of the 1920 house has some “deferred maintenance” issues, the realtor said, the interior is in solid shape, with French doors and leaded glass.

Only pre-qualified buyers may see house, not the merely curious. Laniewski said one fan who called berated her for the limited number of interior photos of the house posted on Zillow.com, a restriction imposed by Jones’ daughters.

Jones came to America from England in 1963 to play the role of Artful Dodger in Oliver!, a Broadway musical. In 1966, he and three other young men were recruited for the Monkees, a band created for a TV series that ran until 1968.

He sang lead on many of the band’s numerous hits, including “Daydream Believer” and “I Wanna Be Free.”

Jones, who at 5 feet, 3 inches (1.6-metre) tall rode as a jockey in his teen years, sheltered rescue horses on his farm and had 15 of them when he died.