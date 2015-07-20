Body of dead man found in Demi Moore's swimming pool

REUTERS - The body of a 21-year-old man was found in the swimming pool at the Los Angeles home of actress Demi Moore, a spokeswoman for the film star and police said on Sunday.

“I am in absolute shock,” Moore said in a statement through a representative. “I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got the devastating news.”

“The loss of a child is an unthinkable tragedy and my heart goes out to this young man’s family and friends,” Moore added.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper cited the county coroner’s office as saying the man drowned and was found early Sunday morning floating in the deep end of the pool at the Beverly Crest residence.

Friends and family told authorities he did not know how to swim.

Sgt. A. Bone of the Los Angeles Police Department told the Times newspaper that Moore was not home at the time, “nor were there any family members associated with the celebrity at the location.”

“From what I understand it was a staff member” who had drowned, he said.