FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Johnny Depp confirms engagement to actress Amber Heard
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 3, 2014 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Johnny Depp confirms engagement to actress Amber Heard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 3 (Reuters) - Actor Johnny Depp is engaged to marry actress Amber Heard, who he calls “a Southern belle and sweet as can be and very good for me” in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show to air on Friday.

The 50-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor confirmed the news days after he was spotted wearing a woman’s engagement ring on his left index hand, which set off speculation that he was to wed Heard.

Heard, a 27-year-old Texas native, co-starred with Depp in 2011’s “The Rum Diary.” The following year, Depp split from his long-time partner, the French actress Vanessa Paridis, with whom he has two children.

Depp, who is currently promoting his new sci-fi film “Transcendence,” also called Heard “a wonderful girl. She’s sharp as a tack,” according to a “Today” transcript released on Thursday.

Depp’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.