U.S. actor Dick Van Dyke survives car fire on Los Angeles-area freeway - police
August 19, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. actor Dick Van Dyke survives car fire on Los Angeles-area freeway - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Veteran U.S. actor Dick Van Dyke, best known for his long-running 1960s television comedy and his role in the hit film “Mary Poppins,” survived a car fire on a Los Angeles-area freeway on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said.

A six-second video clip posted on Twitter by his wife showed the 87-year-old performer’s charred vehicle on the freeway and a brief glimpse of the actor talking to officials at the scene. Van Dyke appeared unharmed in the video clip.

“He’s fine, thank God,” his wife, Arlene Van Dyke, said in a caption accompanying the clip. (Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; additional reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

