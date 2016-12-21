By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Dec 21 Wealthy real estate scion
Robert Durst, whose ties to several slayings were chronicled in
HBO's documentary "The Jinx," was due back in court on Wednesday
for a hearing on documents seized in the investigation of a
murder case pending against him in Los Angeles.
Durst, 73, is charged with fatally shooting writer and
longtime confidante Susan Berman in December 2000, a murder
prosecutors say he committed because of what she knew about the
unsolved demise of his wife in New York two decades earlier.
He pleaded not guilty last month to first-degree murder in
the Berman case.
Prosecutors have asked a judge to appoint an independent
expert, or "special master," to examine crates of Durst-related
documents confiscated by investigators and determine which
papers should be excluded as material protected under
attorney-client privilege.
One of the main points of contention is likely to be the
admissibility of a collection of legal files and other papers
seized from a friend of the defendant. Prosecutors say Durst
waived his attorney-client privilege over those documents when
he allowed "The Jinx" producers to comb through them.
The rest of the material was taken from Durst's Houston
apartment and from the New Orleans hotel where he was arrested
in March 2015.
Defense attorney Dick DeGuerin said in a telephone interview
he supports appointing a special master. But he also plans to
address prosecutors' public release of a jailhouse statement
Durst made in 2015, a disclosure he said could prejudice
potential jurors.
Berman, 55, was found shot dead in her Los Angeles home,
reportedly execution style, not long after police in New York
reopened their investigation into the 1982 disappearance and
presumed killing of his wife, Kathleen.
Durst was questioned but never charged in that probe.
The Berman case is likely to revive discussions not only
about the investigation of his wife's disappearance but also his
2003 acquittal by a jury in the killing and dismemberment of a
Texas neighbor two years before.
Durst was formally charged with the Berman murder a day
after HBO aired the final episode of "The Jinx," in which Durst
was recorded muttering to himself off-camera: "What the hell did
I do? Killed them all, of course."
Durst told authorities after his arrest that he smoked
marijuana daily and was high on methamphetamine during his
appearance on "The Jinx," according to court records.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman and
Cynthia Osterman)