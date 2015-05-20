Cementing stardom, actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson thanks Spielberg

LOS ANGELES, May 19 (Reuters) - Actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gave a shout-out to director Steven Spielberg on Tuesday as he imprinted his hands and feet into the concrete outside the historic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The wrestling champion-turned-actor called Spielberg one of his idols and thanked the Oscar-winning director for sending him a congratulatory note “out of the blue.”

“This man who has inspired me over the years, inspired movie-making and created characters that I lovedthis man told me: ‘you’re going for it, and just keep going for it,'” he said.

Johnson is set to star in the disaster movie “San Andreas,” in which he plays a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot who must save his daughter after an earthquake devastates the California coast. The film opens in U.S. theaters on May 29.

Johnson, 43, has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, thanks in part to his recurring role in the “Fast and Furious” franchise. The most recent film, “Furious 7,” has earned more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office. (Reporting by Reuters TV; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon, Mary Milliken and Lisa Shumaker)