FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best-selling U.S. author Elmore Leonard dead at 87
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 20, 2013 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

Best-selling U.S. author Elmore Leonard dead at 87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Best-selling American author Elmore Leonard died on Tuesday aged 87, having suffered a stroke last month, the writer’s website said.

“Elmore passed away this morning at 7:15 a.m. at home surrounded by his loving family,” the announcement on elmoreleonard.com said.

The crime writer wrote more than 45 books, including best-sellers such as “Get Shorty,” “Out of Sight” and “3:10 to Yuma.” Many of his novels were made into successful Hollywood movies.

The ad man-turned-writer suffered a stroke on July 29. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by David Brunnstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.