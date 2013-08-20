Best-selling U.S. author Elmore Leonard dead at 87

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Best-selling American author Elmore Leonard died on Tuesday aged 87, having suffered a stroke last month, the writer’s website said.

“Elmore passed away this morning at 7:15 a.m. at home surrounded by his loving family,” the announcement on elmoreleonard.com said.

The crime writer wrote more than 45 books, including best-sellers such as “Get Shorty,” “Out of Sight” and “3:10 to Yuma.” Many of his novels were made into successful Hollywood movies.

The ad man-turned-writer suffered a stroke on July 29. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by David Brunnstrom)