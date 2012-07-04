British comic actor Eric Sykes dies aged 89

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - British comic actor and writer Eric Sykes has died, his manager said on Wednesday. He was 89.

In a career spanning more than 50 years, he was a regular collaborator on the popular 1950s radio comedy programme “The Goon Show” and became a leading star after appearing in several hit television series.

“Eric Sykes, 89, star of television, stage and film, died peacefully this morning after a short illness,” his manager Norma Farnes told Reuters. “His family were with him.” (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)