British comic actor Eric Sykes dies aged 89
July 4, 2012 / 9:57 AM / in 5 years

British comic actor Eric Sykes dies aged 89

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - British comic actor and writer Eric Sykes has died, his manager said on Wednesday. He was 89.

In a career spanning more than 50 years, he was a regular collaborator on the popular 1950s radio comedy programme “The Goon Show” and became a leading star after appearing in several hit television series.

“Eric Sykes, 89, star of television, stage and film, died peacefully this morning after a short illness,” his manager Norma Farnes told Reuters. “His family were with him.” (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)

