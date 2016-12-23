FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Actress Carrie Fisher suffers 'cardiac episode' on flight - L.A. Times
December 23, 2016 / 10:06 PM / 8 months ago

Actress Carrie Fisher suffers 'cardiac episode' on flight - L.A. Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Actress Carrie Fisher suffered a "cardiac episode" on Friday during an airline flight from London to Los Angeles and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after landing, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing emergency officials.

Fisher, 60, who has been on a tour promoting a new memoir, is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series. No representatives for the performer were immediately available for comment, nor were city fire department officials.

The celebrity news website TMZ.com and other news outlets also reported that Fisher suffered a heart attack on the plane. (Reporting by Steve Gorman and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, editing by G Crosse)

