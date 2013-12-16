FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine dead at 96
December 16, 2013 / 3:11 AM / 4 years ago

Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine dead at 96

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine, whose film career was marked by her long-running rivalry with her sister, Olivia de Havilland, died on Sunday at age 96 at her home in Carmel, California, Hollywood’s two trade publications reported.

The Hollywood Reporter said Fontaine’s death from natural causes was confirmed by the star’s assistant, Susan Pfeiffer.

Among Fontaine’s most memorable films was the Alfred Hitchcock picture “Suspicion,” co-starring Cary Grant, for which she won an Academy Award in 1942, beating out her sister in the competition. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; editing by Christopher Wilson)

