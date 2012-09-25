FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actress Bonnie Franklin diagnosed with pancreatic cancer
September 25, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

Actress Bonnie Franklin diagnosed with pancreatic cancer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Actress Bonnie Franklin, who starred as the harried single mother of two teenage girls on the 1970s and ‘80s television comedy “One Day at a Time,” is being treated for pancreatic cancer, her family said in a statement on Monday.

Franklin, 68, a petite redhead, is best known for her role as divorcee Ann Romano on the show, which debuted in December 1975 and ran for nine seasons on CBS. It co-starred Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips as her two head-strong daughters.

The show followed their day-to-day lives as she and the girls made a new start in an Indianapolis apartment, befriended by the building superintendent, Schneider, who becomes virtually part of their family.

Franklin previously earned a Theatre World Award and a Tony nomination for her work in the 1970 Broadway musical “Applause.” She was nominated for an Emmy in 1982 for her performance on “One Day at a Time.”

The brief statement from her family, circulated by CBS, said was being treated for pancreatic cancer and was “continuing her normal schedule during this time.”

“She and her family remain extremely positive and thank everyone for their support and concern,” the statement said, concluding with a request that her privacy be respected.

Franklin earlier this year appeared on the daytime drama “The Young and the Restless” and last year made a guest appearance on the on TV Land cable channel’s sitcom “Hot in Cleveland,” co-starring Bertinelli. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Bill Trott)

