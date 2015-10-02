FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish playwright Brian Friel dies at age 86
October 2, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Irish playwright Brian Friel dies at age 86

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Irish playwright Brian Friel, best known for his plays “Dancing at Lughnasa” and “Translations”, died on Friday at the age of 86, Ireland’s Arts Council said.

Born in County Tyrone in Northern Ireland in 1929, Friel won three Tony Awards in 1992 for “Dancing at Lughnasa” a play about five maiden aunts in Ireland in the 1930s. It was turned into a film starring Meryl Streep in 1998.

Friel died at his home in Donegal, state broadcaster RTE reported.

Prime Minister Enda Kenny said in a statement: ”The nation and the world have lost one of the giants of theatre.

“His mythical stories from Ballybeg reached all corners of the world from Dublin to London to Broadway and onto the silver screen,” Kenny said, referring to fictional town where Friel set many of his works.

“All of his plays, including ‘Translations’, ‘Faith Healer’, ‘Philadelphia, Here I Come!’ and ‘Dancing at Lughnasa’, will forever form part of the canon of greatness in dramatic writing,” Kenny said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Michael Roddy and Angus MacSwan)

