Actor James Garner of "The Rockford Files" dead at 86 - TMZ.com
July 20, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Actor James Garner of "The Rockford Files" dead at 86 - TMZ.com

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 20 (Reuters) - Actor James Garner, best known for his prime-time television roles as the wisecracking frontier gambler on ““Maverick” and as an ex-con turned private eye on ““The Rockford Files,” has died at age 86, the celebrity news website TMZ reported on Sunday.

Garner, who built a six-decade career playing ruggedly charming, good-natured anti-heroes and received the highest honor of the Screen Actors Guild in 2004, was found dead on Saturday evening by ambulance personnel sent to his Los Angeles home, TMZ said, citing unnamed law enforcement sources.

There was no immediate word on the cause or circumstances of his death, TMZ reported. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Alison Williams)

