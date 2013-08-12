FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Filmmaker George Lucas, wife welcome baby girl via surrogate
August 12, 2013

Filmmaker George Lucas, wife welcome baby girl via surrogate

LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 (Reuters) - “Star Wars” filmmaker George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson became parents to a baby girl born via surrogate, his representatives said on Monday.

Everest Hobson Lucas was born on Aug. 9 and is the first biological child for Lucas, 69, and Hobson, 44, the director’s representatives said. Lucas also has three adopted children, Amanda, 32; Katie, 25; and 20-year-old Jett Lucas.

Lucas, the creator of the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, wed Hobson, the president of Ariel Investments, in California in June this year. Directors Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola and Ron Howard were among the guests.

This is the second marriage for Lucas, who was previously married to Oscar-winning film editor Marcia Lou Griffin from 1969 to 1983.

“Star Wars” has become a cultural phenomenon, making characters such as Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Darth Vader, and phrases like “May the force be with you” part of popular culture.

Lucas sold his production company Lucasfilm Ltd to Walt Disney Co. for $4.05 billion in October 2012. Since then, Disney has announced plans for three new “Star Wars” films and an animated TV series set to air in 2014. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Chris Reese)

