April 6 (Reuters) - Country musician Merle Haggard, who emerged from prison to become the poetic voice of the working man with hits such as “Mama Tried” and “If We Make It Through December,” died on Wednesday, his 79th birthday, said the Associated Press, quoting his manager.

Manager Frank Mull told the AP the country icon died in Palo Cedro, California, of pneumonia. (Editing by Diane Craft)