FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
"Raindrops Keep Fallin'" songwriter Hal David dies at 91
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 1, 2012 / 10:06 PM / in 5 years

"Raindrops Keep Fallin'" songwriter Hal David dies at 91

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hal David, a lyricist who along with Burt Bacharach wrote such hits as “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on my Head” and “Walk on By,” died in Los Angeles on Saturday aged 91, a representative said.

David passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center of complications from a stroke, said Jim Steinblatt, spokesman for the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers.

Earlier this year, David and Bacharach received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress, during a White House musical tribute.

David, a native of Brooklyn, New York, began working with Bacharach in the late 1950s and their songs have been recorded by such artists as Dionne Warwick, Marty Robbins and Tom Jones.

Bacharach and David’s song “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on my Head” was written for the 1969 movie “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and won the Academy Award for Best Song.

The duo’s other hits included “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” and “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” which is best known from a version by The Carpenters.

David is survived by his wife Eunice and his sons Jim and Craig, three grandchildren and two stepsons. (Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.