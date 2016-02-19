FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harper Lee, author of "To Kill a Mockingbird,' dies - report
February 19, 2016

Harper Lee, author of "To Kill a Mockingbird,' dies - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Harper Lee, who wrote one of America’s most enduring literary classics, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” about a child’s view of right and wrong and waited 55 years to publish a second book with the same characters from a very different point of view, has died at the age of 89, local Alabama news site reported on Friday.

Multiple sources in Lee’s hometown of Monroeville, Alabama, confirmed the writer’s death, according to Al.com.

For decades it was thought Lee would never follow up “To Kill a Mockingbird” and the July 2015 publication of “Go Set a Watchman” was a surprising literary event - as well as a shock for devotees of “Mockingbird.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

