'Goodfellas' mobster Henry Hill dies at age 69
June 13, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

'Goodfellas' mobster Henry Hill dies at age 69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Henry Hill, the mobster turned government informant portrayed in the book “Wiseguy” and later the movie “Goodfellas,” has died after a long illness, his fiance’s son said. He was 69.

Hill died at a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, Nate Caserta, son of Lisa Schinelli Caserta, told ABC News.

“Henry was one of the most laid back chill guys ever,” Caserta wrote on his Facebook page. “It breaks my heart knowing I will never get to talk to him again.”

Hill was a member of the Lucchese mafia family in New York in the 1960s through the 1980s. His most famous mafia heist netted $5 million in cash from Lufthansa at John F. Kennedy International Airport in 1978.

After becoming an informant for the FBI and entering the government’s witness protection program, Hill testified against his former organized crime bosses.

His story was portrayed in Nicholas Pileggi’s 1986 book “Wiseguys,” which was adapted by Martin Scorsese in the 1990 film “Goodfellas,” starring actor Ray Liotta in the role of Hill.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Eric Beech

