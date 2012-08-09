FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PEOPLE: Stephen Smith joins HSBC HY debt syndicate team
August 9, 2012

PEOPLE: Stephen Smith joins HSBC HY debt syndicate team

Josie Cox

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (IFR) - Stephen Smith has joined HSBC’s EMEA debt syndicate team and will take on responsibility for high-yield syndicate, effective immediately, the bank told IFR said on Thursday.

Smith will be based in London and report to Adam Bothamley, head of EMEA debt syndicate, HSBC said, adding that he will focus on syndicate execution and providing advice to sub-investment grade corporate and financial sponsor clients.

Smith was previously part of HSBC’s leveraged and acquisition finance team, involved in the structuring and execution of leveraged financing for European corporates and financial sponsors.

Before joining HSBC in 2009, he worked in leveraged finance at Citigroup for three years. (Reporting By Josie Cox; editing by Philip Wright)

