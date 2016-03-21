FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

Gawker, publisher slapped with punitive damages over Hulk Hogan sex tape

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 21 (Reuters) - A Florida jury awarded punitive damages totaling $25 million on Monday in a second blow to Gawker, coming on top of the $115 million the online news outlet must pay for posting a sex tape of the former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan.

The six-person jury assessed Gawker $15 million in punitive damages. The media company’s publisher and CEO, Nick Denton, was slapped with an additional $10 million.

Hogan sued the website for posting a video clip in 2012 featuring him having sex with the wife of his then-best friend, the radio shock jock Bubba the Love Sponge Clem.

The editor responsible for the post, A.J. Daulerio, was assessed $100,000 in punitive damages. (Reporting by Letitia Stein; Editing by Bernard Orr)

