Famed Texas oilman Nelson Bunker Hunt dead at 88 - housekeeper, local media

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nelson Bunker Hunt, the Texas oilman who was considered the richest man in the world before his fortunes were undone by Muammar Gaddafi and his own epic overreaching in the silver market, died on Tuesday at age 88, according to his housekeeper and local media.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Hunt died at an assisted-living center in Dallas suffering from dementia and cancer. Bobbie Young, a housekeeper at his Dallas residence, said he died in the morning. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner from San Francisco; Editing by Steve Gorman)