FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Actor John Hurt reveals cancer diagnosis - agency
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 16, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 2 years ago

Actor John Hurt reveals cancer diagnosis - agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British actor John Hurt, 75, who had starring roles in “The Elephant Man” and “Captain Corelli’s Mandolin”, revealed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but says he intends to go on working.

“I have recently been diagnosed with early stage pancreatic cancer. I am undergoing treatment and am more than optimistic about a satisfactory outcome, as indeed is the medical team,” Hurt said in a statement released to Britain’s Press Association.

Hurt was quoted as saying that he intends to continue working, with one of his projects in the near future being to record “Jeffrey Bernard Is Unwell” for BBC radio.

Hurt was nominated for Oscars for his roles in “The Elephant Man” and “Midnight Express” and also had a starring role in the space science fiction film “Alien” of 1979.

He has recently finished filming for a new version of “Tarzan” and will appear with Gemma Arterton and Derek Jacobi in “The History of Love”. (Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.