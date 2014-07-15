'Chrisley Knows Best' Star: 'Today, I'm Not Gay'

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Todd Chrisley is certainly not the first celebrity to be surrounded by gay rumors. But very few actually address them, as he did with People Magazine in March.

Chrisley said that he never thought that he had to address his sexuality, but answers when faced with the question.

“I don’t feel there’s a need for me to not address it,” Chrisley told TheWrap during the Television Critics Association press tour on Monday. “The reporter asked the question and it’s rude of me not to respond.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” is a comedic reality series following wealthy, larger-than-life Todd and his family in Atlanta. Todd and his wife Julie have their hands full with their teen and grown children, as well as opening a department store.

The Chrisleys recently participated in the No H8 campaign. And the family patriarch said that he holds no negative feelings about gay people.

“I don’t believe that being gay is something you should be ashamed of,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s something you should hide. And if I wanted to date someone, I would call you and I would ask you go to dinner with me. But right now, I‘m very content in my life with where I am. Today, I‘m not gay.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” will return for its second season in the fall.