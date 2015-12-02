FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Females and felines are top 2015 Instagram stars
December 2, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Females and felines are top 2015 Instagram stars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - If you want to be an Instagram star, you had better be female and get a cat. Or be Taylor Swift.

All of the Top 10 most-liked images of 2015 on the social media platform featured women, including pop stars Beyonce and Selena Gomez, according to an Instagram list released on Wednesday.

But Swift captured five of the top spots with three photos of the 25-year-old country-pop star with her white cat Meredith, one of the huge bunch of white roses she got from rapper Kanye West after the pair settled a long-running feud at the MTV Video Music Awards, and another of her with Scottish DJ boyfriend Calvin Harris.

The “Shake It Off” singer also has the most followers - more than 49 million - on the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook Inc , that has 400 million plus global users.

However, the top place for 2015 went to 20-year-old fashion model and TV reality star Kendall Jenner’s “heart hair” photo, which has been liked more than 3.2 million times since it was posted in July.

Jenner’s younger sister Kylie took the fourth spot with her high school graduation photo. Both are members of the Kardashian family. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
