FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Glee' star Jane Lynch, wife to divorce - report
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 10, 2013 / 11:27 PM / 4 years ago

'Glee' star Jane Lynch, wife to divorce - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - “Glee” star Jane Lynch and her wife, a clinical psychologist, are divorcing after three years of marriage, People magazine reported on Monday.

“Lara and I have decided to end our marriage. This has been a difficult decision for us as we care very deeply about one another,” Lynch said in a statement to People magazine which posted an article on its website. “We ask for privacy as we deal with this family matter.”

Lynch, 52, married Lara Embry in Massachusetts in 2010, a year after they met at a California fundraiser.

Representatives for the actress were not available to comment.

The Emmy-award winning star of the hit Fox musical comedy series “Glee” plays scheming high school cheerleader coach Sue Sylvester.

She is currently starring on Broadway in a revival of “Annie” as the evil Miss Hannigan and performed at Sunday’s Tony awards at Radio City Music Hall.

Her noteworthy movie roles include “Best in Show,” “A Mighty Wind” and “The 40 Year Old Virgin.”

Reporting by Chris Michaud, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.