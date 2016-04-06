FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Janet Jackson alludes to pregnancy in decision to halt tour
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 6, 2016 / 12:46 PM / a year ago

Janet Jackson alludes to pregnancy in decision to halt tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 6 (Reuters) - Hinting at a possible pregnancy, Janet Jackson announced on Wednesday that she was temporarily halting her world tour because of a “sudden change” that required her and her husband to plan a family.

“My husband and I are planning our family, so I‘m going to have to delay the tour. Please if you could try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders,” Jackson said in a video selfie on Twitter.

Jackson, who wore glasses and a white collared shirt in the video, said she has not forgotten her fans and will continue the “Unbreakable World Tour” as soon as she can. She thanked her dancers, band, crew and fans for their love, support and loyalty.

The tour, which was in its second leg, launched on Aug. 31. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.