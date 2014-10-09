FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'SNL' actress Jan Hooks dies aged 57 - agent's office
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 9, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 3 years ago

'SNL' actress Jan Hooks dies aged 57 - agent's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Actress Jan Hooks, best known for portraying first ladies Hillary Clinton, Betty Ford and Nancy Reagan on “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s, died in New York, the office of her agent Lisa Lieberman said on Thursday. She was 57.

Hooks performed alongside comedians such as Dana Carvey and the late Phil Hartman on NBC’s “SNL” from 1986 until 1991, before joining the cast of CBS sitcom “Designing Women.”

Her representatives did not give a cause of death.

Hooks had a cameo in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” a recurring role as Vicki Dubcek on NBC’s “3rd Rock from the Sun” and lent her voice to play Apu’s wife Manjula in Fox’s hit animated series “The Simpsons.” Most recently, she played Vera Maroney in NBC’s “30 Rock.” (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.