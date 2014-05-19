FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jerry Vale, 1950s crooner, dies in California at age 83
May 19, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

Jerry Vale, 1950s crooner, dies in California at age 83

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Singer Jerry Vale, who recorded more than 50 albums during his career as a romantic pop singer, died on Sunday at age 83, his family attorney said.

“Jerry Vale passed away in Palm Desert, California, at 9:45 a.m. He was with his family and friends,” said Harold Levy, a Los Angeles attorney.

Vale had suffered a stroke several years ago and had been in declining health since, Levy said.

Born Genaro Louis Vitaliano in the Bronx borough of New York, Vale started singing as a teen in supper clubs. The smooth tenor recorded scores of albums and was best known for songs including “You Don’t Know Me” and his signature song “Al Di La.”

He frequently sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Yankee Stadium and his gold record of the national anthem was displayed at the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

Vale also made cameo appearances in such films as “Goodfellas” and “Casino”.

He was survived by his wife of 55 years, Rita, a son and a daughter. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Editing by Eric Walsh)

