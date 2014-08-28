NYC hospital confirms comedian Joan Rivers rushed in for treatment

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A New York City hospital confirmed comedian Joan Rivers was rushed to the medical center on Thursday after she reportedly stopped breathing during throat surgery at a nearby clinic.

Mount Sinai Hospital gave no details on the condition of the 81-year-old Brooklyn born celebrity but said it would provide an update as it becomes available.

“Her family wants to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and support,” said hospital spokesman Sid Dinsay in a statement. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg)