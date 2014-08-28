FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYC hospital confirms comedian Joan Rivers rushed in for treatment
August 28, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

NYC hospital confirms comedian Joan Rivers rushed in for treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - A New York City hospital confirmed comedian Joan Rivers was rushed to the medical center on Thursday after she reportedly stopped breathing during throat surgery at a nearby clinic.

Mount Sinai Hospital gave no details on the condition of the 81-year-old Brooklyn born celebrity but said it would provide an update as it becomes available.

“Her family wants to thank everybody for their outpouring of love and support,” said hospital spokesman Sid Dinsay in a statement. (Editing by Barbara Goldberg)

