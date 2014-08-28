Comedian Joan Rivers, 81, rushed to New York hospital - report

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Acerbic comedian and fashion critic Joan Rivers was rushed to a New York hospital on Thursday after she stopped breathing during surgery on her vocal chords, a television station reported.

New York City Fire Department spokesman Jim Long said a patient reported to be in cardiac arrest had been taken from Yorkville Endoscopy to Mount Sinai Hospital by emergency workers responding to the 9:40 a.m. call. He declined to name the patient due to privacy concerns but the NBC television affiliate in New York identified the patient as Rivers, saying she stopped breathing during a procedure on her vocal chords.

Representatives for Rivers, 81, did not immediately return calls or emails and a representative for her daughter, Melissa Rivers, declined to comment. A Mount Sinai official also declined comment. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Bill Trott)