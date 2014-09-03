FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 3, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Comedian Joan Rivers moved out of intensive care -daughter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Comedian Joan Rivers, who suffered cardiac arrest last week, has been moved out of an intensive care unit in a New York hospital and into a private room, her daughter Melissa Rivers said on Wednesday.

Rivers, 81, is now “being kept comfortable” in a private room, her daughter said. The groundbreaking comedian has been on life support after she stopped breathing during outpatient surgery on her vocal cords at a Manhattan clinic on Aug. 28.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

