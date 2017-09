Dec 22 (Reuters) - The raspy-voiced, Grammy-winning singer Joe Cocker, best known for his cover of the Beatles’ “With A Little Help From My Friends” and “You Are So Beautiful,” has died, his agent said on Monday. He was 70.

Marshall Arts, the company of Cocker’s agent Barrie Marshall in England, confirmed the death, but gave no other details. (Reporting by Mary Milliken and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Peter Galloway)