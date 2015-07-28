Joe Jackson, father of Michael and Janet, suffers a stroke in Brazil

Joe Jackson (C), Michael Jackson's father, and guests pose on the red carpet as they arrive for the screening of the film "Sicario" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet/Files

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Joe Jackson, patriarch of the Jackson family of musical performers, suffered a stroke in Brazil on Sunday and is being treated in a Sao Paulo hospital.

Jackson, who was in Brazil to celebrate his 87th birthday, was diagnosed with a stroke associated with cardiac arrhythmia, the Albert Einstein hospital said in an e-mailed statement early Monday morning.

Joe was estranged from Michael - who became one of the world’s most successful and best-known performers - before his 2009 death. He also strayed apart from his wife, Katherine, and many of his other eight children.

A press representative for the hospital said Jackson continued to undergo treatment on Monday.

A representative for Jackson could not immediately be reached.