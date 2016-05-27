Amber Heard accuses estranged husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence -reports

LOS ANGELES, May 27 (Reuters) - Actress Amber Heard sought a temporary restraining order against husband Johnny Depp on Friday, citing domestic violence, media outlets reported, days after she filed for divorce to end their 15-month marriage.

People magazine posted a photo of Heard, 30, with a bruised right eye and said she had submitted the picture as evidence to back up her claim. The magazine cited an unnamed source saying "this was not an isolated event."

Celebrity news outlet TMZ.com posted a similar photo and said Heard accused the 52-year-old actor of striking her in the face with an iPhone on Saturday night, as well as shattering various objects at their apartment.

TMZ said Heard appeared in court on Friday with a bruise on her face as she sought the temporary restraining order against Depp. It did not make clear its source for the information.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports and representatives for Heard and Depp did not respond immediately for comment.

Heard filed a divorce petition in a Los Angeles court on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences with Depp, star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies.

The couple married in February 2015 after meeting on the set of the 2011 film "The Rum Diary."

Depp, one of Hollywood's top actors, gained fame in the late 1980s after appearing in the popular TV series "21 Jump Street" and later starred in films such as "Edward Scissorhands" and "Alice in Wonderland." Depp stars in the sequel, "Alice Through the Looking Glass," released in theaters on Friday. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bill Trott)