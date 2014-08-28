FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wed in France - media reports
August 28, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt wed in France - media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the glamorous Hollywood couple dubbed “Brangelina” in tabloid headlines, were married in France, according to media reports on Thursday.

Pitt, 50, and Jolie, 39, tied the knot on Saturday, the reports said. The Associated Press first reported the news.

Both celebrities, who are raising six children, will star in an upcoming film “By the Sea,” written and to be directed by Jolie, who will also co-star and co-produce the drama with Pitt.

They last co-starred in 2005’s “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” which sparked their relationship. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Susan Heavey)

