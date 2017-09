March 31 (Reuters) - Groundbreaking singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, one of the stars of the Woodstock era, has been hospitalized, her official website said on Tuesday.

“Joni has been hospitalized. We are awaiting official word on her condition and will post it here as soon as we know,” a statement on the website said. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)