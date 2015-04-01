FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell hospitalized - TMZ
April 1, 2015 / 3:06 AM / 2 years ago

Singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell hospitalized - TMZ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Groundbreaking singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, one of the stars of the Woodstock era, was rushed to a hospital on Tuesday afternoon, celebrity news website TMZ.com reported.

The website said Mitchell, 71, was taken to hospital after authorities received a 911 call from her Los Angeles home about an unconscious woman. TMZ said Mitchell was alert on the way to the hospital.

Reuters could not independently confirm the report. Representatives for the musician did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TMZ was alone in reporting the news and was also unable to reach Mitchell’s representatives.

The Canadian-born Mitchell was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and was best known for her highly influential albums in the late ‘60s and ‘70s, including “Clouds,” “Ladies of the Canyon” and “Blue.”

She has sold millions of records in a career that led the way for many female artists in the previously male-dominated rock world. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)

