FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Justin Bieber released from Miami jail, waves to fans -Reuters witness
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 23, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 4 years ago

Justin Bieber released from Miami jail, waves to fans -Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIAMI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Teen pop star Justin Bieber was released from a Miami area jail on Thursday hours after he was arrested on a drunken driving charge while caught drag racing on a main thoroughfare in a rented yellow Lamborghini, police said.

Bieber emerged from jail escorted by correctional officers and his personal entourage, before climbing on the roof of an SUV to wave to fans.

The 19-year-old Canadian singer initially resisted arrest, cursed at police officers and later told them he had consumed alcohol, pot and prescription drugs, police said. A judge set his bail at $2,500. (Reporting by Ben Gruber; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.