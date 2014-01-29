FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Justin Bieber to be charged with assault in Toronto -CBC
January 29, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

Justin Bieber to be charged with assault in Toronto -CBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canadian pop star Justin Bieber will be charged with assault in Toronto in connection with a December , the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said on Wednesday, citing unnamed police sources.

The broadcaster said Bieber is expected to arrive in Toronto on Wednesday and be formally charged. The alleged assault involved a limo driver, the CBC said.

Bieber’s representatives declined via e-mail to comment on the report.

Toronto police said on their Twitter feed that they cannot confirm information in the media about Bieber. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
