Justin Bieber mobbed by media, fans at Toronto police station
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 30, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Justin Bieber mobbed by media, fans at Toronto police station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station on Wednesday following reports he will be charged with assault over an incident in the city in December.

Bieber arrived in a black SUV and was escorted into the police station by bodyguards and police officers as both photographers and fans tried to push their way in for a closer look.

Reporting by Allison Martell and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
