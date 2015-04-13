FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kanye West Yerevan concert ends in chaotic scenes with lake dive
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 13, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Kanye West Yerevan concert ends in chaotic scenes with lake dive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEREVAN, April 13 (Reuters) - A free concert by Kanye West in the Armenian capital Yerevan came to an abrupt end after the U.S. rapper jumped into a lake, causing chaotic scenes.

West, who had been visiting Armenia with his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, their daughter North West, and Kardashian’s sister Khloe, was nearing the end of the gig on Sunday when he announced to the crowd he was “going to do something different”.

He jumped into Yerevan’s Swan Lake while singing and was soon followed into the shallow water by dozens of fans, who surrounded him. Police and West’s security team quickly moved in to pull him out.

“Thousands of people were there! Kanye jumped in Swan Lake to be closer to the crowd on the other side and so many people jumped in too!” Kardashian wrote on her Twitter feed. (Reporting By Reuters Television Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.