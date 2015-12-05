FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kardashian, Kanye West announce birth of son on Saturday
December 5, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Kardashian, Kanye West announce birth of son on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and rapper Kanye West announced the birth of baby boy in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kardashian tweeted “He’s here!” on Twitter and an announcement on her website read, “KANYE AND I WELCOME OUR BABY BOY!” The website said mother and son were doing well.

The couple did not provide a name for the boy.

Kardashian has kept fans informed of the progress of her pregnancy on Twitter, saying “Ready whenever you are lol” on Friday and posting an image of her bare belly.

She announced in June that she and West were expecting a baby boy. The couple has a daughter, North West, who was born in 2013.

West and Kardashian started dating in 2012. Their daughter was baptized in Jerusalem in April.

The couple married last year in a lavish ceremony in the 16th-century Belvedere Fort overlooking Florence, Italy. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alan Crosby)

