Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name newborn son Saint West
December 8, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name newborn son Saint West

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kim Kardashian West and her rapper husband Kanye West have named their newborn son Saint, the American reality television star said.

Kardashian tweeted “Saint West” on Monday. On her website, she added he was born weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

The couple, who married in Italy last year, announced the birth of their second child in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Their daughter North West was born in 2013 and was baptised in Jerusalem in April.

Kardashian has shared details of the progress of her pregnancy with fans on Twitter. Last week, she tweeted “Ready whenever you are lol” alongside a picture of her bare belly.

Reporting By Sara Hemrajani; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

