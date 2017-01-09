FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspects arrested in France over Kardashian robbery -reports
January 9, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 7 months ago

Suspects arrested in France over Kardashian robbery -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Several people were arrested and some held for questioning by police in France on Monday in connection with the robbery of reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last October, Europe 1 Radio and other French media reported.

French police said at the time that the 36 year-old was robbed at gunpoint of some 9 million euros ($9.5 million) worth of jewellery by masked men who tied her up in her Paris apartment early on Oct. 3.

The Paris prosecutor could not be immediately reached for comment.

$1 = 0.9497 euros Reporting by Simon Carraud and Andrew Callus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

