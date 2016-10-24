FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kim Kardashian drops lawsuit over claims she faked Paris robbery
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2016 / 11:45 PM / 10 months ago

Kim Kardashian drops lawsuit over claims she faked Paris robbery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian on Monday dropped a U.S. defamation lawsuit against a website for claiming she had staged an armed robbery in Paris.

Kardashian withdrew the lawsuit filed this month in New York against U.S. celebrity gossip site MediaTakeOut, according to a court document. The federal lawsuit was dropped without prejudice, meaning Kardashian could refile it.

MediaTakeOut had reported that Kardashian, 35, had faked the robbery and then filed a fraudulent insurance claim. The website and a lawyer for Kardashian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

French police said she was robbed at gunpoint of some $10 million in jewelry by masked men who tied her up in her Paris apartment early on Oct. 3.

The lawsuit had sought unspecified damages for defamation. It named MediaTakeOut.com and its founder, Fred Mwangaguhunga, as defendants.

Kardashian had been criticized for making herself vulnerable by posting photos of her $4 million dollar engagement ring and other jewelry in the days before the Paris attack.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
