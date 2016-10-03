Kim Kardashian robbed by five armed men in Paris hotel - police source

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Five armed men robbed American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West at gunpoint on Monday in a Paris hotel, stealing jewellery worth several million dollars, but nobody was hurt, a police source told Reuters.

The source said the attack happened around 3 a.m.. The source could not immediately say which hotel it was.

CNN said earlier that Kardashian was held up by masked men in her Paris hotel room, prompting her husband, rapper Kanye West, to abruptly end a performance in New York, citing a family emergency.